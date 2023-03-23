Volta ECG reconnects Ho Airport, GRA, others after payments

ECG officials

Source: GNA

The Volta Regional branch of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), has reconnected some institutions that were disconnected on Monday as part of its one-month-long nationwide revenue mobilization exercise after settling their debt.

The Company on Monday, March 20, 2023, disconnected the Ho Airport, Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), and other institutions during the exercise for their indebtedness.



Mr Benjamin Obeng Antwi, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of ECG in the Volta Region, at a media briefing in Ho, announced that some institutions had been reconnected after settling their arrears.



The Ho Airport, he said, had made a payment of 100,000 Cedis, which was more than what they owed the Company, while KFC paid its arrears of 123,000 Cedis.



The Ghana Revenue Authority after crunch talks with the company had also settled all arrears for its regional office in Ho and the Customs Training School at Kpetoe.



“We thank these institutions for cooperating with this exercise by settling their arrears and also urge other debtors to emulate this patriotic act to enable the company to achieve its target,” the PRO said.

The Company also commended companies like GCB and the National Communication Authority for not owing the ECG at the time the revenue officers visited them.



The Company also visited the Ho Teaching Hospital and the Ho Municipal Hospital respectively and found out that they had not paid any bills for over two years.



The ECG has appealed to both hospitals to pay their bills since it was a sensitive area and carrying out a disconnection might affect a lot of people.



Mr Antwi said, “as a company, we don’t take delight in disconnecting customers as that is mostly the last resort to prevent the customer from accruing more debt and to enable the company to gather more revenue to keep the electricity supply chain running.”



ECG is appealing to all customers to settle their arrears to avoid any form of embarrassment.





