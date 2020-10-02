Volta Impex to complete Nkawkaw-New Abirem cocoa road ahead of schedule

Volta Impex Limited, contractors of 13.5km Nkawkaw-New Abirem Road

The Managing Director of Volta Impex Limited, Ishak Mutawakil, has promised his company’s preparedness to fix the Nkawkaw Noyem to New Abirem road in 12 months barring any hitches.

He said the company is committed to completing the project ahead of schedule to bring relief to the motoring public and communities along the stretch.



Volta Impex Limited, which has already mobilised to site and started work vigorously gave the assurance when the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo inspected the progress of work to officially break ground for that the road as part of his 8-day tour of selected Regions in the country.



Speaking to the media shortly after the president’s inspection, Mr Ishak Mutawakil, further said the company was committed to putting the road in a good shape to improve the living standard of the people living in the catchment area.



He disclosed that by November this year, commuters of the road will heave a sigh of relief as some 15km prima ceiling work would have been done to make the road motorable to aid the carting of goods and persons on that stretch of the road.

He was very grateful to government, COCOBOD and Newmont for the support and trust reposed in the company and assured of quality work.



Meanwhile, the contractor has 18 months to complete the project which includes the upgrading of some 3km Akoase town roads at a cost of Ghc171,600,000.00.



The ceremony was graced by officials from COCOBOD and the Ministry of Roads and Highways.