Volta Rail Bridge to be completed in August - Railway Minister

The Volta Rail Bridge is part of the Tema-Mpakadan railway line

Minister of Railway Development John Peter Amewu has indicated that the Volta Rail Bridge project will be completed in August this year.

Driven 76 meters deep into the earth to sit on the bedrock of the lake are piers that will support the 340-meter long bridge.



The Piers that will hold the abatements are diagonal like a spread tripod which is the first of its kind.



According to Mr Amewu, work could be completed ahead of the scheduled completion date.



“Construction of the bridge is expected to be completed in August this year for use,” he said.



The 99-kilometer line which costs US$230 million is expected to be completed in November 2021.



The sector minister who inspected some portions of the work on Tuesday, April 13, stated the Tema-Mpakadan railway line is 70-80 percent complete.



John Peter Amewu underscored the socio-economic importance of the railway line. “When completed, the rail system is expected to increase Ghana’s GDP by some 2 to 3 percent”, according to the minister.



The second phase of the project is the Mpakadan-Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso railway line which according to the minister , contraction will begin in 2022.