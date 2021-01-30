Volta Region has got resources to transform economy - Regional Planning Officer

Participants in a group photo after the event

The Reverend Isaac Adza Tettey, the Volta Regional Economic Planning Officer, has said the Region has all the resources needed to transform its local economy into a buoyant one.

The Regional Economic Planning Officer, presenting an overview of the Volta Regional economy at a training workshop for some select journalists from the Region, said the Region could best be described as a microcosm of Ghana because “everything in Ghana has traces in the region.” like mineral deposits, land types and cultural diversity.



He said with these resources, the Region held a lot of potentials as an investment destination and needed conscious efforts from all relevant stakeholders including the media to tout or flaunt its credentials proudly and prominently for the necessary impacts.



Rev Tettey mentioned that it also required “thinking outside the box” to harness these potentials, which included travel and tourism including natural, man-made, cultural attractions, hospitality and historical, garment production, wind energy, agriculture, as well as mining, showing large prospects for lithium, gold, clay, salt and diamonds and, oil and gas to create wealth and impact on the quality of life of the people in the Region particularly and the country at large.

The two-day media training workshop formed part of the Finance and Economics Clinic for journalists organised by El de D Consult, a marketing communications and media training organisation with support from the Public Affairs Section of the US Embassy.



The training on Wednesday and Thursday, the first face-to-face session of the ongoing first-ever virtual edition (started in November 2020) and the fourth since its inception in 2011, sought to develop the skills set of selected journalists from Ashanti, Greater Accra, Volta and Western Regions to better inform the populace on finance and economic issues.



Mr Fred Avornyo, the training coordinator and founder of El de D Consult and Mr Kwame Anani-Korba, a consultant with the organization, both gave presentations on Analytical Writing and Data Journalism respectively.