Voluntary participation not the same as total exemption - Pensioner bondholders insist

The Convener of the Pensioner Bondholders Forum, Dr Adu Anane Antwi, has emphasized that government's claim of voluntary participation is not the kind of exemption they are asking for.

According to him, their demand for total exemption still holds even though the terms of the programme have been revised.



Dr. Antwi explained that if government does not exempt them, it would pose some problems and challenges to pensioners in the future.



“From where I’m coming from as a securities market and a capital market person, we understand the exemption to be totally different from the condition that you are free to sign on,” he said.



“You owe some people you want to pay and you think you cannot pay, once you exempt me, you have already told me that as for these, I can handle so they are exempted. These, I cannot handle so let’s restructure,” he explained.



Dr. Anane however advised bondholders to avoid singing on to the programme.



“In the future, the government can say that you did not take the restructuring. I already told you that I may face some challenges meeting the obligation so let us restructure and you refused. So if you go there, you become a part of it. If you decide not to take part, you already know,” he said.

Background



The Pensioners Bondholders' demand comes after the new terms which government has introduced after various consultations with stakeholders.



Wielding placards whiles picketing the Finance Ministry on February 6, 2023, the bondholders insisted that until a meeting is granted them and a resolution is given to their plea, they would picket the premises every day.



Some of the inscriptions read: "Don't you feel our pain? Spare us this ordeal," "Pensioners have paid their dues to the nation", "Don't push pensioners to their early graves", "Don't turn pensioners into destitute", and "Pensioners deserve compassion, not compulsion".



The pensioners have thus picketed the Finance Ministry today, February 7, 2023, for the second day to register their demand.



