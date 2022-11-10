Vote of Censure against Ken Ofori-Atta to be laid before Parliament

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

The Parliament of Ghana will later today, Thursday, November 10, 2022, hold a vote of censure on the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.

The censure motion filed by members of the minority in parliament is aimed at causing the minister’s removal from office by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Despite some members of the ruling New Patriotic Party making public calls for the minister’s removal, it is not yet clear whether the MPs who belong to the majority group will participate in the exercise.



This follows a release signed by the General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Frimpong Kodua directing NPP MPs to abstain from the vote.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a meeting with MPs in the majority group made an appeal to the MPs over their demand for the removal of Ken Ofori-Atta.



According to reports, the president asked the MPs to hold on their demand until the minister concludes Ghana’s ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund as well as the presentation of the 2023 budget statement in parliament.



