WAPCo resumes gas delivery at Tema facility after system glitch

Source: GNA

The West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCo) has resumed gas delivery at its Regulating and Metering Station at Tema in the Greater Accra Region after a system shut down.

A statement signed by Dr Isaac Adjei Doku, WAPCo General Manager, Corporate Affairs, said at about 2230 hours on Friday, March 22, WAPCo’s Tema facility completely shut down due to a system glitch.



“Our engineers worked assiduously through the night, and we resumed gas delivery to our customers in Tema at around 0630 hours this morning,” the statement said.



It gave the assurance that WAPCo was committed to delivering safe and reliable services to its customers.

It noted that WAPCo’s engineers were investigating the root cause of the problem to prevent future recurrence.



“WAPCo is grateful to its key stakeholders for their patience, while the system was being fixed and regrets any inconvenience caused, especially to our customers in Tema that rely on WAGP gas for power generation,” the statement said.