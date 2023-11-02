WYNCA Sunshine applauded for compliance with regulatory obligations

Hon. Yaw Frempong Addo, Deputy Minister for Crops

Source: MoFA

Speaking at the recognition ceremony of Wynca Sunshine Company Ltd on Thursday 2nd November 2023 held at the Ministry of Food and Agriculture Plant Protection and Regulatory Services Directorate ( PPRSD) at Pokuase, the Deputy Minister in charge of crops Hon. Yaw Frimpong Addo applauded Wynca Sunshine Company for compliance with the regulatory obligations under the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.

The deputy minister stated that the services rendered by Wynca Sunshine Company in the input industry cannot be overemphasized. MoFA also recognizes the contributions of Wynca Sunshine to improving service delivery to our farmers and government regulatory agencies.



Hon. Addo underscored Pesticide usage as one that has become an integral part of modern agriculture, mainly for the protection of crops against pests leading to increased crop yields and improved crop productivity, “unfortunately, some unscrupulous companies and individuals in the pesticide sector often engage in adulterated pesticides which are not only injurious to the crops but also detrimental to the health of farmers as well ending up in the food chain and therefore affecting consumers’ health and safety” He added.



He’s glad that Wynca Sunshine is not only committed to the supply of quality Agro inputs but also gives back to Ghanaian farmers the best of other input services.



Speaking at the ceremony was the Director of Wynca Sunshine Mr Zhu Tao who was delighted to make the statement on behalf of management and staff of the company. He said Wynca Sunshine has obtained all the registrations and licenses of the PPRSD and EPA necessary to establish an agricultural inputs business in Ghana.



Mr. Tao said that wynca sunshine has made a considerable effort, over the past ten years or more to promote pesticide safety and the judicious and sensible use of agricultural inputs, especially chemical pesticides, through voluntary programmes and initiatives such as product stewardship, training, and capacity building and industry responsible care, these efforts have contributed to enhancing the efficiency of the post-registration surveillance and management of chemicals and non-chemicals inputs.

He also said that as part of their social responsibility, they have created about 400 jobs every year, trained indigenous employees on entrepreneurial skills, and have constructed a’ China-Ghana friendship Xinan Sunshine Boankra Junior High School which can accommodate 400 students or more.



Also at the ceremony was the director for PPRSD Mr Eric Bentsil Quaye who said the directorate is recognizing this stakeholder for four main reasons, which are Quality of Inputs, Consistency, Timely renewal of license, and scale of operation, and is grateful to be part of the ceremony.







Wynca Group (Zhejiang XinAn Chemical Industry Group of Co. Ltd) joined Sunshine Group of companies becoming the controlling shareholder in 2009. Wynca Sunshine was registered in Ghana in 2005. Wynca Group was established in 1965 and listed as one of the most valuable companies in China in September 2001. It also enlisted as one of the top 500 manufacturing enterprises in China and is a part of the global top 20 enterprises in agriculture chemistry.