Warehouse Receipt System trains stakeholders on effective inspection

File Photo: A warehouse

Regulatory agencies and private sector stakeholders have commended the Ghana Warehouse Receipt System (WRS) of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) for building their capacity towards effective warehouse inspection.

A statement issued by the IFC Ghana WRS project, copied to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday, said at the end of a two-day virtual training workshop, participants had understood the technical, regulatory and managerial issues relating to effective warehouse inspection, administration and management.



It said the knowledge acquired would enable participants to improve their various warehouse related activities.



“In fact, we have been doing inspections, but this exercise has given us more details as to what we should do better. We have realised that there is more to do and we have learnt so much,” the statement said.



“Going forward, we hope that our responsibilities will be performed better,” Mr Derry Dontoh from the Food and Agriculture Department of the Ghana Standard Authority, was quoted as saying.



Madam Emily Boahen, the Executive Secretary of the Ghana Grains Council, said the training had presented many prospects for her organisation to enhance its business opportunities, thereby improving its financial status and that of members.

“I think this training is really helpful and it’s an eye opener to what we can do as a private sector.”



“If we come together to improve our structures and organisation, we can conduct such trainings and even warehouse receipting can be profitable to the private sector,” she said.



The IFC Ghana WRS Project is being implemented in nine regions of Ghana with financial support from the Switzerland’s State Secretariat for Economic Affairs.



WRS is a technical assistance and advisory services project aimed at setting up a well-functioning regulatory system to facilitate access to credit and structured markets by small holder farmers.



It provides technical advice, capacity building and awareness creation for the various stakeholders in public and private sector on warehouse inspection among other things.