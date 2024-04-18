Watch John Mahama operating a tractor on his large-scale farm in Yapei

Screenshot of Mahama alighting from the tractor | Social media

Former President John Dramani Mahama's foray into farming was announced last year when it emerged that he had acquired a large piece of land in the Central Gonja District to start commercial farming.

A video recently shared on the Facebook page of National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmaker, Beatrice Annan, shows Mahama busily working on a portion of the said land located in Yapei in the Savannah Region.



Mahama is sighted operating a tractor which is joined by a cultivator on the dry and dusty piece of land.



GhanaWeb checks, however, show that Mahama visited the farm early this month with several associates taking time off his busy political campaign tour ahead of the 2024 polls.



The former president has serially spoken about revolutionizing agriculture to boost Ghana's economy and enhance food security.



In his 2023 National Farmers' Day message, he wrote in a statement: "The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is dedicated to bringing back the joy of farming and revolutionising the agricultural sector. We aim to achieve food self-sufficiency through a policy that supports large-scale commercial agricultural production.



"This will be propelled by a robust cooperative system that will benefit from Farmers Service Centres established nationwide to drive access to agricultural credit and inputs.

"We will introduce agro-processing units in all regions to add value to our agricultural products and create more opportunities for all farmers. Establishing agricultural processing plants will target crops such as palm, cashew, groundnuts, cotton, coffee, cocoa, soya, cassava, shea nuts, cereals, ginger, spices, cut flowers, fruits and horticultural products.



"On this occasion, I want to assure our farmers that the next NDC government will prioritise their welfare and work tirelessly to ensure they have the necessary resources and support to thrive. Our farmers are the backbone of our economy, and we will continue to invest in their success," he stressed.



Watch the videos below:







