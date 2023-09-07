Watch alarming exodus of Ghanaians as Kotoka International Airport gets filled up daily

In the past few months, the departure section of the Kotoka International Airport has been filled with passengers and their escorts every day as many Ghanaians have decided to leave the country.

On social media, people have recounted moments where their friends and neighbours only reach out to them only after they have arrived in the different countries, they have left Ghana for.



Even though most of these Ghanaians mostly go outside to further their education, most people cite the country’s state of affairs as the reason for their exodus.



The alarming rate of these travels also known as “jakpa” has become of great concern since most of the emigrants are young people.



Ghanaians leaving the country to seek greener pastures in Europe and other countries have been a normal phenomenon from times past. But the current rate at which this is happening in recent times goes to highlight the depth of the country’s economic turmoil.



Ghanaians are lamenting the state of affairs as food, essential items, healthcare systems, road networks, etc. have become expensive and almost inaccessible to many.

Inflation alone cumulatively in the past year till date has been more than 200%, while the country’s currency also fights to see some stability against other foreign currencies.



The youth now believe that exiting the country is the only way to make it for themselves and their families since the government looks on without enforcing immediate measures to resolve the country's challenges.



Recent video evidence from the Kotoka International Airport showed scores of persons who are leaving the country.



This has generated lots of reactions from Ghanaians who have expressed their worry over the frequency of the exodus.





See some reactions below





Eei I heard people travel a lot in September for school — Maame Ama Adoma (@MaameAmaAdoma) September 6, 2023

You don’t know the fire we are in yet in this country. When it gets to you, you’ll understand why everyone is trying everything possible to leave. The mess this government has created for the country, even if God comes to be the president, it will take him 100years to fix it — Avinu-Blaboe Seth (@avinublaboe) September 7, 2023

If u live in a country that Nana Addo is the president this is what happens — maccash (@kofibaasabaasa1) September 6, 2023

Would you stay in Ghana looking at the current state of affairs? — Andy Son Of DZATA ???????????? (@mr_doordash) September 7, 2023

SSD/NOQ



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and BizHeadlines below:

















Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards