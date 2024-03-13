Watch moment guest suffered 'dumsor' during live TV interview

Screenshot from the viral TV3 footage [social media]

The lights went out at the home of a guest who was granting a Zoom interview on Accra-based TV3 earlier this week.

Jerome Otchere, a sports pundit's screen went dark as he made submissions on the African Games currently ongoing in Ghana.



In a video widely shared across social media, his side of the split screen went completely dark as with the show host, asking: "Wow, Jerome, your lights are off? Hello, ok, Jerome Otchere’s lights just went off."



The programme, Ghana Tonight, subsequently took a break.



On social media, Jerome has been laughing at the many people tagging him over his predicament during the show.



For many others, the incident brought to light the issue of rolling power outages, the scheduled type which is referred to as 'dumsor.'

In the case of the recent ones, the government has insisted that it was not dumsor while the power distributor, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has also affirmed the same stressing that there was no need for a timetable as was being demanded by industry players and the political opposition.





The moment when Jerome Otchere’s light went off during a live interview on @tv3_ghana’s #GhanaTonight ????????



The irony of no ‘dumsor’ ???? pic.twitter.com/yIlFcwt4au — Christian Yalley (@YalleyC) March 12, 2024

