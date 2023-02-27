Ways to avoid losing huge sums of monies to scammers online

It's advisable to pay goods on delivery

Several people have fallen prey to online scammers; from romance fraud, shopping fraud to investment scam, people have lost huge sums of monies to these fraudsters.

To help curb this growing menace, the cybersecurity authority has warned Ghanaians, especially internet users, to be careful while browsing to safeguard their information and monies from being stolen by some unscrupulous people.



For people who shop online, it is advisable to always pay for the goods you order on delivery rather than be on the assurance that the goods purchased will be delivered.



This gives the buyer the chance to also check the goods to ensure that what was ordered was what was delivered.



It is also advisable not to buy from unknown shops.

Online buyers must only buy from reputable shops and websites.



For shops that were recommended to buyers by friends and loved ones, it is advisable to do due diligence on the shopping site before purchasing any item(s).



Buyers have to also verify the accounts based on recommendations to avoid being duped.



ESA/FNOQ