We’II sign a social contract with all Prez aspirants so we can hold them to account – GUTA

GUTA President, Dr Joseph Obeng

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has announced its decision to sign a social contract with all the presidential candidates who will be contesting the 2024 presidential election.

The association says the move is to help them hold the candidates accountable and demand accountability should any of them be elected as the next president.



President of GUTA, Dr Joseph Obeng, told Rainbowradioonline.com that there were days when politicians said just anything and were allowed to go without any form of accountability.



He was speaking to the website on the



sidelines of the event organised by the New Patriotic Party on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, where Vice President Dr Bawunia outlined his policies and vision for Ghana should he be elected president.



He said GUTA will seek engagement with all the presidential aspirants on their policies, especially for the business community, examine them, and make an informed decision.



He noted that one of the major issues they have always talked about is tax compliance, and that can be achieved through affordable tax systems and the tax net being widened to get more people to pay their taxes.

This, he stated, was captured in the policies outlined by Dr Bawunia, and it would be excellent if this were done.



Dr Obeng commended Dr Bawumia for promising to introduce a flat tax regime, adding that it makes it much easier for even those in the informal sector to comply with their tax obligations, and that is what excites him.



He maintained that “meeting with the parties was crucial and that is why we have written to all the parties that we have opened our doors to meet all of them so they will factor in inputs into their manifestos because every political party is a potential winner in the 2024 presidential election. So we have a responsibility to present to them our input so that when they win the elections, they will implement it to help the country develop.



Meanwhile, he has stressed that the flat rate announced by the Vice President is doable, referencing that we have done a flat rate of 3 per cent in the past and were able to achieve our targets.



“It is achievable and will help the government. If the taxes we pay are not affordable, it does not ensure compliance.”