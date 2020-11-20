We’ll work with assembly to identify Odawna fire victims - NBSSI

The Odawna fire started around 1am

Executive Director of the National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI), Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, has revealed her outfit would work with the Assembly in the Odawna Markey area to identify persons who were affected by the fire outbreak Wednesday dawn.

Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, she described the fire outbreak as unfortunate and painful.



President Akufo-Addo has instructed the NBSSI to provide support to all the victims of the fire outbreak.



He gave the instruction when he visited the scene of the outbreak to console the victims and assured them of the government’s support.

Patricia Kodi Yankey told the news team the majority of the traders who had their shops razed down in the fire benefitted from the COVID-19 stimulus package allocated to small scale businesses.



NBSSI she indicated have data on some of the traders but will work with the MCE to get the total number of persons affected.



