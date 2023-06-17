We are committed to responsible mining in Obuasi – AngloGoldAshanti

File photo

Ghana’s biggest mining firm, AngloGold Ashanti has affirmed its commitment to responsible environmental practices in its mining activities in Obuasi.

In a press statement dated Friday, June 16, the company contrary to a media report suggesting environmental malpractices said it remains focused “on avoiding, minimizing, and mitigating the impact of its activities on the environment and human health” and thus has its operations “tightly regulated by relevant Ghanaian laws, international standards, and industry codes of practice.”



Through proactive environmental monitoring and compliance, the company said it ensures the necessary regulatory permits and approvals are in place for its operations in a sustainable manner to protect natural resources, public health, and the environment.



Read the full statement by AngloGold Ashanti below:





GA