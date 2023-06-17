0
Menu
Business

We are committed to responsible mining in Obuasi – AngloGoldAshanti

AngloGold Ashanti Ghana New.png File photo

Sat, 17 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s biggest mining firm, AngloGold Ashanti has affirmed its commitment to responsible environmental practices in its mining activities in Obuasi.

In a press statement dated Friday, June 16, the company contrary to a media report suggesting environmental malpractices said it remains focused “on avoiding, minimizing, and mitigating the impact of its activities on the environment and human health” and thus has its operations “tightly regulated by relevant Ghanaian laws, international standards, and industry codes of practice.”

Through proactive environmental monitoring and compliance, the company said it ensures the necessary regulatory permits and approvals are in place for its operations in a sustainable manner to protect natural resources, public health, and the environment.

Read the full statement by AngloGold Ashanti below:



GA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Alleged audio: What Owusu Bempah said about IGP, Akufo-Addo
Don't allow Mahama to come close to presidency – Annoh-Dompreh
Nogokpo's 14-day ultimatum to Agyinasare expires
Why is Frimpong-Boateng being prosecuted? – Prof Adei quizzes
A Plus threatens to report Tema High Court Judge and Maurice Ampaw to CJ
25-year-old banker arrested for stealing GH¢1.2m from customers’ accounts
Sam Pee Yalley clashes with Obiri Boahen over British citizenship claim
Amansie Central: Three school girls burnt to death, one injured at Huu
Immigration officer disciplines alleged 'serial killer' caught with a school girl
Kennedy Agyapong slams Adomako Baafi