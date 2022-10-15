We are confident in addressing current economic challenges – Yofi Grant

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Yofi Grant says he is confident that the economic managers will address the ongoing challenges in the country.

According to him, Ghana is not the only country facing economic headwinds as the situation has proven to be a global one that is being experienced by others.



Speaking on the side-lines of the Ghana Club 100 Awards night on October 14, Yofi Grant said, “Even the more robust, stronger and bigger economies are really suffering the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine conflict but in Ghana, we understand the impact of this but we are still confident in addressing them."



“People are going about their businesses without job losses, enough power supply and so we should be grateful for little mercies but we cannot rest because I believe that with partnerships from government, private sector and foreign partners, we will overcome,” he added.



He however pointed out that despite the economic challenges, Ghana remains an attractive destination for Foreign Direct Investment from investors.



“I am seeing a lot more people coming to Ghana to inquire about the possibilities of setting up businesses and investment in the country because they are finding their traditional markets tough and they realise that Africa and perhaps Ghana is a very good place to start a business,” Mr Grant declared.



Meanwhile, Zeepay Ghana Limited emerged as the overall best company of the year at the 19th edition of the Ghana Club 100 awards organised by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC).

The financial technology company earned the top spot after beating some ninety-nine (99) companies enlisted in the awards scheme.



The annual ceremony was attended by top personalities from various sectors of the country.



Senior Presidential Advisor, Yaw Osafo Maafo delivered the keynote address at the awards ceremony held at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.











MA/DA