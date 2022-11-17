'We are convinced NLA wants to frustrate us' - CLAAG on demolishing of lotto kiosk structures

The leadership of the Concerned Lotto Agents Association of Ghana (CLAAG) have bemoaned the decision by some officials of the National Lottery Authority to destroy the structures of some lotto writers.

Some lotto kiosks, mostly made from wood, were destroyed by yet-to-be-identified personnel from the NLA. In a video, a man in a military uniform could be seen using a weapon to hit and dismantle the windows and doors of the structure.



According to CLAAG, some members of the security services also harassed and arrested some lotto agents and writers.



In a statement signed by Executive Secretary, Kwaku Duah Tawiah, he noted that "CLAAG wonders why Agents and Writers who are downstream workers, be receiving such ill-thought-out and callous actions from the NLA with no reason given."



Prior to the demolition, CRAAG said it had written to the NLA to discuss matters affecting the operations of its members which includes the order by the Authority for members of the Ghana Lotto Operators Association to pay a 20% Commission to its writers. However, Kwaku Duah Tawiah said the NLA has not acknowledged the letter.



Hence by this action, "we are convinced that the NLA had a predetermined plan to frustrate us and prefers to tread the course of collision rather than to jaw-jaw."



The executive secretary noted that the action by the "NPP government through the board and management of NLA is rather insensitive and obnoxious."

Tawiah condemning the action by the NLA assured that his outfit



will explore every legitimate means at its disposal to have the s matter resolved.



He also called for members to remain calm and be "law-abiding as leadership activates the various processes."







Read the full statement below:



