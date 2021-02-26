We are here to compete and have a strong foothold in the market - Koudijs launches new local feed

A new Complete Layer Feed, locally produced to serve the Ghanaian poultry sector, has been been launched.

The new high-quality feed concentrates, which is fully produced locally, with raw materials sourced from Ghana, is expected to provide farmers and their animals, the right and strictly controlled nutrients in the most balanced ratios.



Making this known during the unveiling of the product at the company’s factory at the Free Zones Area at Tema, Hugo Visscher, General Manager of Koudijs Ghana Limited, said that based on the performance of their product, the consistency of its credibility, it gives it a great advantage over other products in the market.



He explained the readiness of his company, which has been in the Ghanaian market since 2005 but only now fully operating a local plant, to compete and become an easy reference point for feed supply.



“We want to be strong in the market, have a strong foothold in the market because we believe that with our knowledge, with our network, we are able to do the right thing in the market. For sure, you don’t start if you don’t want to get into competition with other feed suppliers in the market. And it’s not our first market, and Ghana is definitely not the easiest market to enter, we have to admit. We believe that with the right consistency and quality, we have never been the easiest in the market; nowhere in the market, and that is also not our goal to be the cheapest in the market because we believe that if we do the right thing, that is when we can make the difference and so to say, fight with your competitors,” he explained.



According to Koen de Heus, the CEO of the Royal de Heus Group, the company plans that in the next three years, it will source 15% of its raw materials locally, an initiative he said “fits perfectly into the Sustainable Goals of our global company.”





The Koudijs locally-manufactured Complete Layer Feed is expected to solve the challenge of buying from multiple suppliers, all with their own qualities, and eliminate the practice of mixing your own raw materials.



After years of adding value to Ghanaian farming, the company decided to intensify this strategy by opening this first factory in West Africa, in Ghana. The new factory has the capacity to produce 90,000 metric tons of feed every year.



Koudijs Ghana Limited is a subsidiary of Royal De Heus, which started as a local grain mill in the Netherlands in 1911.



