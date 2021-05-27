We are leading agenda to boost Ghana’s cocoa industry – Yofi Grant

Yofi Grant, Chief Executive of the GIPC

• Mr Grant said measures are underway to boost the cocoa industry to compete with new competitors on the market

• He noted that key stakeholders are being engaged to come up with positive solutions and policies that can make Ghana’s cocoa stand out on the market



• He also stated that the centre is doing everything possible to make the country’s investment climate more attractive



The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) is leading an agenda to boost the country’s cocoa industry which is facing competition from new players like China.



The centre will hold a Cocoa value chain investment meeting today, to engender discussions on the exciting prospects of the Cocoa industry.

Key stakeholders such as COCOBOD and Cocoa value addition Artisans Association will deliberate on the current policy intervention policies being rolled out by the government to foster the growth of the sector.



The industry employs about 800 thousand farm families and has greatly expanded economic activities in rural communities.



The Chief Executive of the GIPC Yofi Grant said the centre is doing everything possible to make the country’s investment climate more attractive.



“We present a market to the investing community because we also the lead and the AfCFTA headquarters is here and we opened the continent out to the investing communities in Ghana, that is the ambition. Once we have clearly demonstrated that and people buy into it, they pretty comfortable, so far as we offer the opportunity, we are stable, we have great returns from investing in Ghana, then Ghana still catches the eye of the serious investors,” he said in an interview with JoyNews monitored by GhanaWeb.