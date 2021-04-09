We are not indebted to NLA – KGL

According to KGL, it has not defaulted on payments to the regulator

Below is the full statement

The attention of the Board and management of KGL Group has been drawn to spurious allegations against the NLA and its collaborators making rounds online and on traditional media. The unsubstantiated claims emanate from a said exposé of the National Lottery Authority’s activities by a private media house and the slew of recent media interviews thereafter.



The KGL Group wishes to state categorically it is neither indebted to or has defaulted on payments to the regulator. KGL Group, as an accredited digital lotto marketing company remains committed to the NLA as the single largest revenue contributor and one of the biggest contributors to the consolidated fund, as well as doing its bid to support the welfare of sister lotto marketing companies and consistently engaging management and union of the authority.



These accusations are the latest attempt designed to mislead the discerning public and bring the corporate image of the NLA, KGL and its accredited collaborators to disrepute. Accusations the KGL Group takes very seriously and will refrain from making public comments on at this time as these are sensitive contractual issues with legal implications.



We urge lottery patrons and the general public to disregard these unfounded allegations in its entirety and also enjoin media houses to actively seek out facts to the case from the lottery authority and relevant stakeholders to present a true and balanced reportage. Barring that KGL will take legal recourse to remedy defamation.



KGL Group, as a full-fledged digital lottery marketing company operating in the lottery industry under ‘590 Mobile’ brand name, is a responsible corporate citizen with all our operations guided and regulated by the collaborative agreement tenets of the NLA and abiding by the laws of the land.



It is on this backdrop, KGL Group urges collaborators and third-party stakeholders to use dialogue through proper channels with the regulator, NLA, as the only recourse to share grievances or seek redress for issues rather than resorting to politics and media wars.

We wish to reiterate, to our clientele base and the general public, our promise of convenience, security, and same-day payments of wins across all our alternative NLA 590 Mobile lottery play channels (*959#, Web, App).



Thank You.



Issued By:



Management,



KGL Group.