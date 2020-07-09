Business News

We are not operating like the banks – NBSSI

Executive Director of the NBSSI, Kosi Yankey-Ayeh

The Executive Director of the National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI), Mrs Kosi Yankey-Ayeh has explained that the activities and processes of the NBSSI are not as rigid as that of the conventional banking institutions.

According to her, the NBSSI does not exist to make any profits but rather, to help struggling businesses survive in such a critical period when COVID-19 rampages the world.



She made this comment in an interview on Happy 98.9 FM’s ‘Happy Morning Show’ with host, Samuel Eshun.



Explaining the reasons behind the one (1) year moratorium offered to businesses, she said, “We are in an emergency situation and you don’t do things in the normal way. We don’t do the same thing the banks are doing. If we say we’re working like the banks, it will not help us or make our situation better. Now Ghana is in trouble and we need to help the citizens and that is why we have the moratorium pegged at a year.”



She, however, explained that some of the beneficiaries have decided to start payments before the one (1) year moratorium ends. “We reached the decision of the 1-year moratorium because of the COVID-19 situation but some of our beneficiaries have decided to pay earlier. Some said they will start paying back the loan within a 6-month period and we have agreed to that.”

The NBSSI boss added that her outfit does not only fund the beneficiaries but gives them technical training as well to help them seek support from other institutions. “We also build them so they can go to other sources for support as well.



When asked by the host, Samuel Eshun if the NBSSI funded startups, she clarified that her outfit supports existing businesses only to avoid the risks attached to startups.



Mrs. Yankey-Ayeh appealed to banks and financial institutions to redefine how “they do banking and redefine how they do business to provide support for traders.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.