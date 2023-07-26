0
Menu
Business

'We are on a rich land yet poor' - Akufo-Addo's 2016 mantra pops up again

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo2345 President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Wed, 26 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In 2016, the phrase, "y3 te sika so nanso 3k)m de y3n" became popular among almost every citizen in Ghana.

This phrase was one of the then flagbearers, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's mantras for campaigning for the 2016 elections.

According to him, Ghana has been blessed with arable lands, minerals, and other resources but the country continues to be poor and dependent on foreign aid.

He attributed the hardships of Ghanaians to bad governance.

Taking to Twitter on October 4, 2016, the President wrote: "Ghanaians have become too miserable under this gov't. We are on a rich land and yet we are poor, all because of bad leadership."

Reacting to the tweet from 7 years ago, Twitter users have shared their "disappointments" with the President's leadership after being in office for 1 and a half terms.

See some of the reactions below











SSD/NOQ
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles: