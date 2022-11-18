We are robbing Peter to pay Paul – Prof Bruce on fuel reduction

Clinical Psychologist and Lecturer at the Methodist University College, Rev Dr. Daniel Bruce

A clinical psychologist and lecturer at the Methodist University College, Rev. Dr. Daniel Bruce, has described the marginal decrease in the prices of diesel and petrol and the increase in Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) as a game of "robbing Peter to pay Paul."

Speaking on the GTV Breakfast Show, the clinical psychologist stated that the increment will add to the woes of Ghanaians.



"Why should the price of LPG, which almost everyone is using in Ghana, go up when that of diesel is reducing? So it’s the same thing; what I gain from the reduction in the price of diesel, I’m going to use it to top up and buy LPG. So you haven’t done anything," he explained.



Meanwhile, the public is demanding a corresponding decrease in the cost of transportation; however, Professor Bruce opined that drivers cannot break even, despite the reduction in fuel prices, because of the high cost of spare parts in Ghana. Therefore, there will be no decrease in transportation fares.

He also warned of an increase in forest depletion as a result of the increase in the price of LPG.



"If I cannot afford the LPG, what do I do? I have to go after the trees and make some charcoal or use the trees as fuel to fire whatever I want to cook," according to Professor Bruce.