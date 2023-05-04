1
We are working to pay your monies – SEC assures aggrieved Gold Coast customers

Gold Coast Customers 1 1024x576.jpeg Aggrieved Gold coast customers

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has noted that it has received the complaints and agitations of aggrieved customers of the defunct Gold Coast Fund Management.

The Head of Communications and External Affairs, Dr. Godwin Ansah, who received the petition on behalf of the Director General of SEC, assured the petitioners that their concerns will be addressed.

This is after customers of Gold Coast Fund Management picketed the SEC premises for three days to demand the payment of their locked-up funds.

“We cannot agree with the numbers by their representatives, but we were very clear in terms of what we have done so far,” he was quoted by myjoyonline.com.

According to him, a chunk of depositors’ monies has been paid.

“Over 73, 000 claims have actually been paid with about ¢1.3 billion. Also, as far as 61,000 claims have been covered with ¢750 million which have been used to settle these customers,” he said.

He added that SEC will work to ensure that depositors across the country are settled in the shortest possible time.

“We will continue to address these issues and support the process to ensure the needful is done,” he added.

