We can not meet sustainable development goals without small businesses - Richenda Van Leeuwen

Executive Director of ANDE, Richenda Van Leeuwen, has noted that start-ups and small businesses play a vital role in achieving sustainable development goals to end poverty and propel economic growth.

The UN states that progress has not been rapid enough, particularly given the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak and other unforeseen circumstances.



However, Richenda Van Leeuwen stated that despite the world being behind with regard to meeting some aspects of the SDGs, it is achievable. She said entrepreneurs, in particular, need the boost of access to a sustainable ecosystem, which includes incubators, accelerators, and investors.



She was speaking at the 2023 edition of the ANDE annual conference in Accra. The event featured engaging member-led sessions that delve into cutting-edge research, reports, and best practices in support of ANDE's mission to strengthen entrepreneurial ecosystems for small businesses.



"We recognise the power of small businesses in their local communities across their countries. We can not meet sustainable development goals without small businesses sector," the Executive Director reiterated.



She added that ANDE is dedicated to supporting small SMEs not only in Ghana but also throughout the continent and the entire world. In addition to complimenting the nation on having a healthy entrepreneurial spirit, Leeuwen said that her organisation has a thriving membership of incubators, accelerators, and investors who assist the Ghanaian ecosystem and other West African economies.

"We're just thrilled to be here in Ghana and also bringing people across the region and across the continent to talk about how can we accelerate action towards meeting Sustainable development Goals but also how small business ecosystems can drive that economic and social support that we all need to be able to thrive," she noted.



