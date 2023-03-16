We can reduce borrowing if we prioritise agriculture – Dr. Afriyie Akoto

Former Agric Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto

Former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, says government can cut down the rate of borrowing if the country’s Agriculture sector is prioritized.

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto is one of the leading New Patriotic Party (NPP) members vying to lead the party in 2024.



He resigned from his ministerial position to contest the NPP) Flagbearership race.



Speaking exclusively to host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto noted that there would be no need for excessive borrowing if government makes Agriculture a priority sector.



He revealed that a prioritized and developed agricultural sector will generate the needed revenue to run the economy.



Read Also: “I will support anyone who wins the contest”- Afriyie Akoto

According to Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, the agricultural sector is being slept on as it has the tendency of turning around the finances of the country.



“There will be no need for excessive borrowing if we make Agriculture the priority sector and develop the sector very well it will give us the needed revenue to run the economy. This is not to say that the other sectors are not important or should not be prioritized. All the other sectors are equally important.”



“The Industry sector is important, the Health is important, the education sector is important, roads and transport sectors are all equally important but what I am saying is that all these sectors do not bring us enough money. The one that will fetch us enough money yet is being slept on is Agriculture,” Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto explained.



Prior to his resignation to concentrate on the flagbearership race, Dr Afriyie Akoto led the Ministry of Food and Agriculture to pilot the retailing of food items at its premises to civil and local government workers.



The move, he said, formed part of efforts to cushion Ghanaians and mitigate the impact of rising food prices.