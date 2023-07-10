1
Menu
Business

We can't sit beyond August 3 - Speaker asks Ofori-Atta to read mid-year budget before July 27

Ken Ofori Atta Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

Mon, 10 Jul 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Bagbin, has asked Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to present the mid-year budget before the scheduled 27 July 2023 date since the house would rise sine die on 3 August 2023.

“The House has to rise before August 9 because there are commitments that the House cannot ignore which we will have to be part of”, Mr Bagbin announced in parliament.

He said: “Some of these commitments are international and some are domestic, so, we have to be on recess before that”.

“So, this is a notice to the Minister of Finance to try, as much as possible, to submit the mid-year budget and supplementary budget review earlier than being perceived because we have to work on it and approve it before August 10.”

“And, so, the last day we could get to convene and sit here could be only August 3, and we cannot go beyond that because even with the August 3, we would have been late to attending the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association [programme].”

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Former Bank of Ghana Deputy Governor Millison Narh dies in U.S
GH¢600,000 was to be given to voters in Assin North - NPP Chairman confesses
Fight corruption just like how you accepted anti-gay bill - MPs told
Mahama running mate: I'm not interested' - Sam Jonah says
Nana Yaa Brefo blasts Alan, Bawumia over campaign promises
Watch Otumufuo dance, lead dirge to mourn his nephew
24-year-old Ghanaian shoots two family members in US
Sam George raises alarm over GRA contract awarded to delisted UK company
Two nurses being investigated for allowing a patient to die over momo payment
Pastor who had an affair with wife of Oyerepa FM worker exposed