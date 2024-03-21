We don’t harass businesses for taxes – GRA responds to Bawumia

GRA logo

The Ghana Revenue Authority has denied Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's accusation that it harasses businesses to meet its unrealistic revenue targets.

In a recent discussion with the Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) to seek their ideas to draft a campaign manifesto for the 2024 elections, the flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) raised concerns about the harassment of businesses by GRA officials to meet the state tax collector's unrealistic revenue target.



"They are harassing businesses. That harassment is coming from the sort of target that is created at their office.



"They are setting unrealistic targets, and this is because the tax base is so narrow. You say to them, this is your target for this month, and they are trying to figure out, 'Where do I go?



"Then, for them, it is very easy. You go back to where you had it the last time. You go to taxpayers, the people who are already paying taxes, and then you have to come up with a new reason why they should pay more, and, so, you come up with all sorts of stuff," Dr Bawumia said.



Dr Bawumia promised to deal with that situation should he win the presidency.

"Because of the harassment and the need to make money, we are going to start with a clean slate in 2025. And that is why, in 2025, we are going to grant a tax amnesty to all businesses and individuals and start afresh



"So, we are going to start the new system. It's a flat tax system, so we are going to wipe the slate clean for every individual and business," he added.



Responding to the accusation, the Assistant Commissioner of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Emelia Assam, who spoke at the Oxfam Tax Dialogue on Thursday, March 21, 2024, said, "There is no harassment with tax collection. GRA staff, don't go out to harass."



"No tax officer who has been authorised to go out is expected to harass any client, in the sense that we have some compliance issues that we deal with every day. Every taxpayer must register; if you fail to register, we can send you a notification to appear. We can lock up your place if you fail to respond to these notifications. We have duties to issue invoices for people who are registered to pay VAT," she added.