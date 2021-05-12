We expect 'highest quality' Dzata cement to 'stabilise' price, supply - MD

Dzata Cement owner Ibrahim Mahama

The Managing Director of Dzata Cement, Nana Philip Archer, has said a wholly Ghanaian owned company is expecting that its entrance into the market will help stabilise supply and price.

The company, owned by Mr Ibrahim Mahama, is projecting an annual production of some three million tonnes of cement for the Ghanaian and African markets once it becomes fully operational.



Speaking to journalists after taking the Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Alan Kyerematen, on a tour of the facility in Tema, Mr Archer said: “What I can say is that we are bringing the highest quality of cement into the market and with the expectation that it will stabilise the supply and pricing as well”.



He said: “The first phase, which we are seeing, will be giving us more than one million tonnes per year but when we finish with the second phase and finally get the third phase on board, we will be ramping up to three million tonnes annually”.



Some US$100 million has been invested into the company.

Dzata cement is set to begin production for the Ghana market with the vision of stabilising the demand and supply of cement in the country.



During his tour, Mr Kyerematen said the company will open doors of opportunity for many young Ghanaians.



He urged the company to consider the use of local materials in its production.