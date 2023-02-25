We give you quality and value for your money - The Greens Project Manager

If you are looking for the right avenue for a luxurious, diverse range of high-quality and affordable residential properties in Accra, then the place to go is The Greens Ghana, an investment property.

This is an assurance by Prince Nyarko, Project Manager of the real estate firm.



Prince Nyarko, who has been spearheading the project since its inception in 2017, noted that the development does not only ensure quality but most of the building materials are made in-house which results in client satisfaction.



"We control a lot of the things we do and so in terms of quality, we can really assure our clients that we are giving you quality and value for your money. In terms of payment terms, we are very flexible."



"We are very open and we wish that people come in here right from the onset. The convention here is that people use blocks for the foundation but we use concrete solely for the foundation. From the foundation, we manufacture the blocks ourselves. For the materials, they are carefully sourced. We don't cut corners," he said while he took Business Moments' Naa Oyoe Quartey on a tour.



On her part, the Chief Executive Officer, Kiran Daswani, reiterated that having an in-house construction is one of her outfit's major advantages.



She explained on Business Moments that it helps to monitor the process during the construction of the buildings and saves the headache of the repercussions when a project is outsourced.

In her words, "One thing that we really pride ourselves in is that we actually do our construction in-house and that is something that I always think is one of our unique advantages. Normally, developers sub-contract the construction to a construction company. And [for] construction, it is a very very difficult industry to actually know what has gone into it."



"Like if you look at the wall, you don't know how many iron rods are inside the steel, you don't know how many coats of paints. You can't really measure construction so we do our construction in-house and I think that gives us an urge in controlling our quality and what we actually deliver to our clients."



Located in Tema Community 25, Accra, The Greens Estate is a gated residential space. It includes a playground for children, a gym, a poolside, a bar, and top-notch security for residents.



