We grow the economy, they destroy it – Akufo-Addo mocks NDC

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said governments of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) always develop the local economy while those of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) destroy it.

He has therefore asked Ghanaians to vote massively for him and the NPP in this year’s presidential elections in order to take the development of the economy to another level.



Speaking during the unveiling of the ‘Nana-Bawumia’ ticket by the NPP for this yea’s elections, on Saturday, June 27, Mr Akufo-Addo said: “We grow the economy they shrink the economy, we create the properly regulated enabling atmosphere for businesses to flourish, they allow chancers, speculators to lure citizens into putting their money into dodgy enterprises.



“They bring our banks and financial sectors to near collapse, we have to clean up , shore up and restore confidence, they plunge us into dumsor, we keep the lights on.”



For his part, the Head of the Economic Management Team of the current government, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawmuia, noted that petroleum prices have increased under the Akufo-Addo administration by half of the rate that occurred under the NDC under the leadership of Mr John Mahama.



He said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration has better managed the economy including the petroleum sector, than what Ghanaians experienced previously.

Speaking during the event, he said: “They (NDC) should not only read the data but they should try and understand it so that they don’t mislead Ghanaians like their general mosquito tried to do on the Supreme Court verdict on Thursday.



“If they study the data they will realize that for our first term in office, we have not just performed better but we have performed overwhelmingly better across board.



“Any claim to better management of the economy must ultimately reflect in the lives of the people.



“How have we been able to reduce the sufferings of our people and make life easier for them after three and half years in office?



“ That is exactly what President Nana Akufo-Addo has done. We have ended the sufferings associated with dumsor, we have reduced electricity tariffs by 10.9% compared to a cumulative increase of 264% under the NDC.

“We have further reduced tariffs by 50% for the months of April May and June this year.



“We have provided free water for households in April, May and June, petroleum prices have increased by half the rate that they did under the NDC. We have doubled the capitation grant, established NABCo, created jobs a and stopped the freeze on recruitment in the public sector.”





