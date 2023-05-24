0
Menu
Business

We have 19 months to bring economy back on track – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo23456 President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Wed, 24 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Akufo-Addo has stated that his government will work to ensure that Ghana meets all the conditions necessary to get the next tranche of the $3 billion loan facility from the International Monetary Fund.

He said the government is putting in place structures that will enhance fiscal discipline and bring the Ghanaian economy back on track.

Speaking at the ongoing Qatar-Africa Economic Forum in Doha, President Akufo-Addo said just like other countries all over the world, Ghana has been a victim of the global economic crisis.

“The global situation has not been kind to incumbent governments all over the world and I think our situation will be no different but at the same time, I believe we have enough time.

“We have eighteen months, I am to leave office in January 2025, so 19 months from now to be able with a very disciplined approach, implement the IMF programme and reposition our economy to be able to bring some growth back and some relief back to the population.

“…to also be able to convince them that yes, it is worth continuing the journey that my party started,” he said on May 23, 2023.

Ghana’s secured IMF deal that involves the disbursement of $3 billion over a 3-year period was approved on May 17, 2023, after the country fulfilled all the pre-conditions.

In that light, the first tranche of $600 million was received on May 19, 2023, with the second tranche expected in the next six months, hinged on fulfillment of certain conditions.

President Akufo-Addo also expressed optimism about Ghana’s possible return to the international capital market to borrow.

“We have positioned ourselves to be able to go back into the International market which had been a source of funding for us during the first three or four years of our government,” he said.

Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:





SSD/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Zoophilist calls out betrayal of GWS over attempts to close his mini zoo
JB Danquah, Akufo-Addo’s father were corrupt – Otumfuo Ahenenana
Social media users slam popular Nigerian YouTuber
NPP thinks Ashantis are fools - Otumfuo Ahenenanom Hene
He is your Kwaku Duah: Wontumi disowns 'spoiler' independent candidate
Ernest Yaw Anim celebrates after he was declared Kumawu MP-elect
How Otokunor 'escaped' threat of assault from 3 NPP women - Report
New dawn of hope and unity - Kumawu MP-elect reacts after by-election win
Freddie Blay replies CSOs
Why Fella Makafui has refused to speak on Hajia4Reall’s saga
Related Articles: