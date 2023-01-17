0
Menu
Business

We have enough gold to exchange for oil - Bank of Ghana

Gold Oil Fuel1212.jpeg The Bank of Ghana Headquarters

Tue, 17 Jan 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has assured Ghanaians that it has sufficient gold reserves to continue the gold-for-oil policy.

In its turn before the Public Accounts Committee, the central bank stated that it was well-positioned to meet the transactional demand of 160,000 ounces of gold per month.

The bank was represented before the committee by Stephen Opata, the Director of Financial Markets.

“As for the quantities, based on the production numbers we saw last year, gold has picked up. We believe that we can buy enough gold to sustain the program. I must say that the numbers we are currently looking at is about 160,000 ounces per month and that will represent about 50 to 60 percent of the consumption of the country. According to what PMMC indicates, I think we have volumes to support the program.”

Ghana took delivery of the first consignment of the gold for oil deal on Monday as part of efforts to reduce fuel prices and reserve the country’s forex.

40,000 metric tons of oil from the United Arab Emirates arrived at the Tema port on Sunday, January 15, 2023.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ablakwa makes explosive allegations against Rev. Kusi Boateng
Major shake up to hit leadership of minority caucus - Report
Gabby Otchere-Darko sends strong warning to opponents of DEP
Dr Kofi Amoah jabs resigning ministers
Akufo-Addo intervenes on behalf of 8 SHS students sacked for insulting him
Obiri Boahen laments neglect by Akufo-Addo government
Randy Abbey jabs government over mistreatment of bondholders
Ken Agyapong ‘schools’ Nyaho-Tamakloe on his contributions to NPP
Nigel Gaisie releases new prophecy about president of ‘Yemp3 Nokware’
Kwesi Pratt shreds set design for Alan Kyerematen's presentation