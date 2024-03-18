We have had benefits from IMF bailout – Akufo-Addo to IMF boss

IMF boss, Kristalina Georgieva with President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says Ghana’s decision to go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is paying off.

According to him, the circumstances under which Ghana opted for the program are gradually improving, and the country will not deviate from the terms of the program.



President made these statements during a call on him by the head of IMF, Kristalina Georgieva called on him in Accra on Sunday.



“The decision we made in July 2022 to come and seek your support for the difficult economic circumstances that we had, as far as I am concerned, is a decision that already has paid off.



"It has paid off in terms of a clear turnaround that we are seeing in our economy,” President Akufo-Addo stated.

He further reiterated that Ghana has had enormous benefits with the move to the IMF.



“The dire circumstances in which we were, at the time that, we took that very difficult decision and where we are today, is a very clear testimony that our decision to seek your support is a decision that was correct, and we have had some benefits from it,” he added.



Also speaking during the meeting, IMF boss, Kristalina Georgieva indicated that investor confidence in Ghana’s economy is gradually returning.