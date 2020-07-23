We have invested in about 100,000 jobless youth - Finance Minister

Business News Thu, 23 Jul 2020
The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori Attah has said that the government has invested in about 100,000 unemployed youth under the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) programme.
According to him, the unemployed youths have been given jobs under the Akufo-Addo government with its various employment initiatives including planting for food and jobs.
He said this while updating the public on the mid-year budget in Parliament today, July 23, 2020.
More soon...
Source: Atinka Online
