We have no confidence in Bryan Acheampong's promises – Food suppliers

The Spokesperson for the National Food Suppliers Association, Koku Amedume, has stated that the group does not have any confidence in the assurances given by the deputy Agric minister, Bryan Acheampong.

According to him, there have been other similar assurances from persons of a higher pedigree than the minister but did not yield any positive results, therefore, it is no news.



Bryan Acheampong visited the National Food Buffer Stock Company where the food suppliers have been picketing since July 4, 2023, in the late hours of Thursday, July 6, 2023.



According to him, there would be a meeting with the Finance Minister on July 7, 2023.



He assured the suppliers that feedback will be given by the close of the day, July 7, 2023.



However, the suppliers said even though they do have faith in the assurance, they are hopeful for good news.

Speaking exclusively to GhanaWeb, he said: “We don’t have any confidence in that assurance because we have had similar assurances from bigger people than the Minister and they never saw the fruition of day. And so, we don’t have faith in the Minister. The Minister got here very late last night, around 8:30 pm. Immediately he got here he instructed that all the lights are put off before he spoke. So, if you are coming to talk to me and you genuinely believe in what you are coming to say or genuinely believe in the promises you are coming to give, why do you want the lights off?”



“Why do you not want the media to know what you are coming to do? So we don’t have any confidence in what he came to say but we are hoping he comes back with something positive. But I know and I can assure you that nothing is coming up at 4:00,” he added.



SSD/FNOQ













