We have the infrastructure to take on extra tasks - Strategic Mobilisation

Managing Director of SML, Christian Tetteh Sottie

Managing Director of the Strategic Mobilization Ghana LTD (SML), has said his outfit is well equipped with the infrastructure to take on extra third party jobs for the government of Ghana to ensure efficiency and save the country costs.

Efforts by the government to increase revenue and reduce leakages in the downstream fuel-value chain is yielding positive results as Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd (SML), Ghana’s-first digital project to monitor petroleum products across 16 depots in the country, recorded one billion cedis in revenue.



When SML started monitoring and auditing, the volumes of fuel increased drastically although the country was in a COVID-19 era where many factories were not operating at full capacity, borders were closed, and people were home.



The SML was contracted by the Ministry of Finance for a period of 5 years to monitor the petroleum sector and ensure there were no disparities in the volumes of petroleum products accounted for and save the country from losses, whilst maximizing profits in the sector.



Reacting to claims that SML might expand its scope of work, Mr. Sottie stated otherwise.



Speaking in an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show aired on e.TV Ghana and Happy98.9FM, he said, “Our contract with the Ministry of Finance is a 5-year one and we might extend it in the long run but we are not thinking of expanding our scope. After the minister saw our initial achievement, he asked if we could increase our services to other bonded warehouses which the government has concerns about”.

According to him, the SML is currently using an off-site monitoring system that can be expanded to cover other areas and that is the kind of third party engagement the minister desired.



“We just have to install additional equipment in the bonded factories they want us to work with and we have the infrastructure to do so much more and take on these extra jobs,” he stated.



Strategic Mobilization Limited (SML) a wholly-owned Ghanaian company currently has two main divisions specializing in the Audit of Downstream Petroleum Products and Trade Transaction pricing and Business Process Audits.



Since its inception in 2017 SML has been instrumental in assisting a number of agencies and especially the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to achieve its objectives.



SML is currently offering Transactions Price Audit and Assurance Services, External Price Verification Services for the Customs Division of Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), and Downstream Petroleum Measurement Audit to aid reconciliation and revenue enhancement for GRA.