We have turned no corner, the economy is still in ICU - Joe Jackson

Financial analyst with Dalex Finance, Joe Jackson

Financial Analyst, Joe Jackson, has asserted that the Ghanaian economy is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and needs critical attention.

His reaction comes on the back of a statement made by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, that the economy was on a path of recovery.



In his view, it is not factual for the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to say that government has turned the corner.



Speaking on Citi TV's The Big Issue programme, Joe Jackson said, “I will say that we have turned the corner when we have moved to the recovery ward but at this moment this economy is still in the ICU and I think it is a disservice to the people of this country to say that we have turned the corner.”



He called on government to cut down its expenditure to address the country's fiscal deficit.



The financial analyst also entreated government to prioritize essential sectors to ensure sustainable financial management.



Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta during the 2023 mid-year budget review statement in parliament said Ghana is making modest gains in turning the economy around after the economic downturn.

He stated that government’s plans and programmes are beginning to yield positive results.



ESA/NOQ



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:







