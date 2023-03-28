1
Menu
Business

We kick against introduction of new tax measures before Parliament – GUTA

GUTA President Dr Joseph Obeng121212121 President of GUTA, Dr. Joseph Obeng

Tue, 28 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Union Traders Association (GUTA) has expressed their displeasure at the reintroduction of new taxes imposed by the government on businesses operating in the country.

According to the Union, these new taxes pose a significant threat to their businesses and livelihoods should Parliament move ahead with passing the revenue measures.

In a statement signed by the President of the Union, Dr. Joseph Obeng, GUTA appealed to lawmakers to first analyse the situation to salvage it and save businesses from facing imminent collapse.

GUTA further called on the government to remove all forms of nuisance taxes as part of efforts to keep business afloat, especially in the current economic climate.

“The business community in the country has done its best in terms of tax payment. Against all odds and the challenges of 2022, the government was able to exceed its revenue target,” GUTA noted.

“Therefore, if the government wants to increase its revenue base, the best way is to adopt innovative means to capture those businesses outside the tax net, review policies on tax exemptions, warehousing, free zones, etc. to curtail the abuses, as well as prune down expenditure,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, GUTA said government’s continuous blame for the bad economy on the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war is no longer tenable.

MA/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ablakwa blasts treacherous NDC MPs
Ignore viral traitor MPs list – Mahama to NDC supporters
How Kwasi Kwarteng charged £10,000 a day to work for a fake Korean company
Dr Apaak's letter of 'curses' to ‘traitor’ NDC MPs
Ashaiman swoop: Some soldiers shared viral photos - Military PRO
NPP supporters were bussed to boo Mahama at Damongo - NDC
Uganda government responds to US threat over anti-LGBTQ+ law
Bagbin 'cautions' Afenyo-Markin
NPP MP points out Adakabre's 'lies' over Bawumia's Kejetia market visit
US warns Uganda of potential 'repercussions' if LGBTQ law takes effect
Related Articles: