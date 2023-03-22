We'll demonstrate if you don’t pay us in two weeks as promised – School feeding caterers

File photo of school feeding caterers

Ashanti Region school feeding caterers have threatened to stage a protest against the government if the assurance to pay them does not materialise in two weeks.

The caterers complained that they had not been paid for three terms in a row.



The affected caterers stormed the School Feeding Secretariat’s regional office on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, threatening to demonstrate on Friday.



The caterers told Rainbow Radio’s Abdul Malik Anokye that they are in debt to their suppliers and bankers and are having sleepless nights as a result.



They claimed that the suppliers demanded that they pay off all outstanding debts before they would supply them with goods.

The caterers stated that if the government fails to pay them, they will take to the streets and stage a protest.



Mrs Dodoo, the Secretariat’s head, assured the caterers that all outstanding arrears would be paid in two weeks.



She pleaded with them to be patient and to expect payment in two weeks.



Since then, the caterers have accepted the assurance and threatened to strike.