We’ll explore possibilities of bringing investors into poultry, cashew farming - Harriet Thompson

File photo

Source: GNA

British High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson, on Friday gave an assurance that the High Commission would explore the possibilities of bringing in private investors for the poultry and cashew sectors within the Dormaa enclave.

She promised to work with her team to ensure the implementation of that initiative alongside government support to bring improvement to the quality of lives of the people in the Dormaa and the entire Bono Region, considering the numerous economic opportunities there.



Madam Thompson made these remarks when she paid a working visit to Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, the Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area and President of Bono Regional House of Chiefs, at the Abanpredease Palace at Dormaa-Ahenkro.



She said the UK government had extended support to the Bono Region in education by bringing out-of-school children and young adults back to training, setting them on the path to prosperous livelihoods through the Ghana education outcomes project.



She recounted the depth of relations existing between Ghana and the United Kingdom, dating back to the pre-colonial era.

“The relations today is very different from what it was, today’s relations is based on mutual respect, shared values and a shared sense of Ghana’s importance, potential and its role at the world stage, and together we hope to realise this potential,” Madam Thompson said.



“The UK’s work on development goes beyond what we think of traditionally as aid. So here in the Bono Region we have worked on health assisting the Holy Family Hospital in Techiman with equipment and training.”



She commended the Dormaahene for the efforts and desire to improve the living standards of his people, saying; “This is evident in how you talk about your ambitions for them to access services and your role in nurturing and building the country’s fledgling democracy as you face elections this year.”