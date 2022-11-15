We'll introduce 'mandatory' consumption of chocolate from next year - GEPA

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), Samuel Dentu, has declared his outfit's intention to ensure that Ghanaians consume chocolate at least once a day.

He noted that the exercise will commence next year.



Speaking to the media on the sidelines of a capacity-building programme for Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Mr Dentu said GEPA will also ensure that the products of chocolatiers were promoted on both local and international market.



"From next year, we are going to introduce chocolate consumption in Ghana becuase I'm sure many people have not tasted chocolate in Ghana and when we go out, we'll promote Ghanaian chocolate," the Deputy CEO of GEPA told the media.



He added that, "We'll go on to build capabilities of the chocolatiers to ensure they build acceptable products that can sit in any shelves in Europe, America, and everywhere and that's the essence of this engagement."



Mr Dentu stressed that many of the youth will be roped into this sector to help cut back the exportation of raw beans.

ESA/BOG