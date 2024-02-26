We'll support Ghana's new finance minister - IMF

Finance Minister, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said it is ready to work with Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, the new Minister of Finance, to restore economic stability.

Speaking at a media briefing in Washington D.C., Julie Kozack said the IMF has been in a “continued dialogue with the Ghanaian authorities, including with the minister designate [Dr Amin Adam], when he served as minister of state for finance...and our commitment to assisting Ghana remains steadfast and we look forward to continuing our fruitful cooperation with the new minister.”



She said the Bretton Woods institution has noted a strong policy and reform efforts under the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).



“Although volatile inflation is declining rapidly, the fiscal and external positions have improved and exchange rate volatility has declined in the country [Ghana],” Julie Kozack stated.



Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam replaced Ken Ofori-Atta as the Minister of Finance in the February 14 reshufle carried out by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam is an economist, energy and petroleum policy expert, and resource governance advocate.

SA/NOQ



