'We must as a country take pride in growing business' - Professor Bokpin

Prof. Godfred Bokpin of the University of Ghana

Ghanaians have been challenged to have a greater interest and pride in the growth of indigenous businesses than in partisan politics.

With the dire consequences of the nation’s economy after the twine global disaster of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war that has impacted the country, Professor Godfred Alufar Bokpin of the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) believes a change of national pride and interest is needed in the area of promoting Ghanaian business deliberately just as China is doing.



He notes China made an intention of a Chinese product in every home global and that has become a reality.



He questions why Ghana cannot do the same when there are opportunities for us to conquer.



He was speaking in Kumasi at an SME clinic Organised by Access Bank and Graphic Business.



“Nationals take pride in the growth of business in their countries, not politics. In China, they take pride in the growth of the business, they don’t take pride in flying about in jets made by other countries but theirs”

“That should be the spirit of the Ghanaian and not the politics that divide us; we need to take an interest in the growth of the private sector, business”



“The confidence of countries and their natives lies in the growth of their indigenous businesses, that is what makes them proud, not what we do here”, he argued



He urged Ghanaian society to develop a different approach to partisan politics and business if we want to see a paradigm shift in the business community.



“We must as a country take pride in growing business rather than politics”, he advised.