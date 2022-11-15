We need a mixed market economy in Ghana - Dr. Stephen Amoah

MP for Nhyiaeso Constituency, Stephen Amoah

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Nhyiaeso Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Hon. Dr. popularly known as Stica has asserted that there is an urgent need for economic policy redefinition in the country, Purefmonline.com reports.

He insists that it is currently more necessary; at a time when the government is in search of the rightful channel to fix the weak economic fundamentals and prevailing conditions bedeviling the nation.



Dr. Amoah, particularly emphasized that the adoption and practice of a mixed market system has a bigger advantage of helping achieve an economic overturn and drastic growth best suitable for our present condition, Purefmonline.com reports.



He spoke extensively on Kumasi-based Pure FM’s ‘Pure Morning Drive’ program with Kwame Adinkrah.



Addressing the subject of market profiteering, Dr. Amoah echoed that operating a mixed market economy will allow for a free market where prices are determined by supply and demand but still paves way for government interference in economic activities when necessary.



“We need to operate a mixed market economy. At this time, there should be a redefinition of our corporate focus as a country. There are so many things fundamentally wrong not only the fault of this government but previous ones too.”



“Government will not totally control prices but introduce price cap (a price range system) on products, services or goods controlled by an individual company and that is to prevent economic distortion. Every normal rational human being is profiteering by nature hence that is the system we need now.”

“About forty to fifty years now, there are so many things needing change, even our constitution needs change. Until all these necessities are done, we will make and deploy all decisions in futility. So the mixed market economy is extremely important.” Stica stated.



According to Dr. Stephen Amoah, it relies on the government to set up an intersection between both the Finance and Trade Ministries to control trading activities.



“Look, Ghana, we need serious thinkers now. Both NPP and NDC should be honest with God and man and admit we played partisan politics harming ourselves. Let’s tell the citizenry that it is done with and we are now working for a better future for Ghana.



“I am pained that the country is challenged by so many basic things we are unable to solve”, he intoned.



In his conclusion, he noted that issues of pricing policy is not above the capabilities of the country but demand the application of stringent measures.