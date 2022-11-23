We need strong concerted efforts to achieve the implementation of export strategy - Herbert Krapa

Deputy Trade and Industry Minister, Herbert Krapa

Source: GNA

Herbert Krapa, a Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, says a strongly concerted effort from stakeholders will bring Ghana the success it seeks to achieve through the implementation of the National Export Development Strategy.

He said the Ministry was strongly behind the implementation of the strategy and looked forward to working with stakeholders to build the capacity needed to take maximum advantage of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area Agreement.



Mr Krapa was speaking at the inauguration of the 13-member National Export Development Strategy Steering Committee.



The members are Mr Patrick Yaw Nimo, Chief Director – Ministry of Trade and Industry, Dr Afua Asabea Asare, CEO of Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Mrs Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, CEO of Ghana Enterprises Agency, Mr Reginal Yofi Grant- CEO of Ghana Investment Promotion Center, Mr Seth Twum Akwaboah, CEO of Association of Ghanaian Industries, Ms Marjorie Abdin, Vice President of Federation of Association of Ghana Exporters and Mr Mark Badu Abongye, CEO, Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry



The rest are Mr Lawrence Agyinsam, CEO of the Ghana Export-Import Bank, Mr. Mike Oquaye Jnr., CEO of Ghana Free Zones Authority, Professor Alexander Dodoo, CEO of Ghana Standards Authority, Ms. Benonita Bismarck, CEO of Ghana Shippers Authority, Mrs Delese Mimi Darko, CEO of Chief Executive Officer- Food and Drugs Authority and Mr Eric Bentsil Quaye, Director of Plant Protection and Regulatory Services Directorate.



The NEDS provides for the composition of a 13-member Steering Committee to ensure oversight for the effective implementation of the Strategy.



The 10-year National Export Development Strategy (NEDS) seeks to grow Ghana’s Non-Traditional Export sector and will employ a private-sector-driven approach.

It is expected to give a significant boost to Ghana’s export volumes by growing NTEs from US$2.8 billion in 2020 to US$25.3 billion by 2029.



The Committee will be expected to provide the necessary guidance, advice, expertise, and concrete implementation actions for NEDS.



The Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) was tasked by the Ministry of Trade and Industry in 2019 to spearhead the formulation of NEDS, which provides an objective picture of Ghana’s current export environment and a clear vision of the desired evolution of Ghana’s Non-traditional Export sector from 2020 to 2029.



He said GEPA and its partners were on the road to sensitising 261 districts across the country on the strategy and the African Continental Free Trade Area.



Mr Krapa said the first phase of the sensitization covered 30 clusters out of the 74 clusters in the 261 districts in the country and there were 115 districts in the first 30 clusters covered.



Three teams were composed, namely the Northern team, the Middle team, and the Southern team, to cover the northern zone, middle belt, and southern zone, respectively.

He said so far, 249 potential exporters have been identified through this exercise, and they will be guided as they develop their products to be exported.



The Minister said AfCFTA provided a great opportunity for countries like Ghana to harness effective implementation of the National Export Development Strategy.



Mr Krapa commended the Chief Executive Officer of GEPA, Dr Asare, and her team for coordinating the rigorous process of establishing the steering committee.



Mr Nimo, the Steering Committee Chairman, assured the Minister of their commitment to seeing the implementation of the strategy.