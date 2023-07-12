We need to add value to our raw materials to be competitive - GUTA President

GUTA President, Dr Joseph Obeng

President of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Dr Joseph Obeng, has called on businesses to add value to their raw materials before trading.

According to him, transforming the raw materials into finished goods will give them a competitive advantage over other goods on the international market.



To help meet this target, Dr Obeng called on businesses to expand their production capacity to meet the demands of consumers locally and globally.



In an interview with TV3, the President of the Ghana Union of Traders Association said, “it is very important that we do value addition, we make sure that we are able to produce to add value and process our raw materials into finished goods at competitive pricing.”



He added “That is where people of Africa can have something to buy among ourselves. So it is not lip service...We have to intensify our production capabilities to be self-sufficient in so many things especially those areas where we have a competitive advantage because we cannot pretend that Africa can produce everything that the world is producing. So we should look within those areas we can.”



Dr Obeng opined that value addition will propel economic development in Ghana and all African countries.

This will also create jobs for the people; especially the teeming unemployed youth and women on the continent.



ESA/NOQ



Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:







