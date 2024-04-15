We need to be more self-reliant - Mahama charges African leaders

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

In a bid to reduce the high level of dependence on foreign aid, former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has urged African leaders to be self-reliant.

In his view, there are many opportunities on the continent that Africans can tap into to better both their lives and their respective local economies.



Speaking at the second edition of the Afro-Heritage Conference and Awards in Lagos Nigeria over the weekend, John Mahama said, “I think we must be more self-reliant as a continent, there are many opportunities that we can take advantage of. I was looking at a figure that we will give in our budget statements which is Gross Domestic Product (GDP)."



“The question we must ask ourselves is, what percentage of that GDP is indigenous? What percentage of that GDP is African? When we mark that percentage which is called the Gross National Product, not Gross Domestic Product, we will be able to see how well our people are doing and what the progress is,” he stated.



In this vein, he called on African leaders to desist from collapsing businesses belonging to their political opponents.

“We must not be afraid for our business people to succeed, we must not be afraid to have rich Africans," Mr Mahama said.



The various economies, he said, will thrive if businesses are given a conducive environment to operate.



SA/MA