We're actively working with BoG – GT Bank on suspension of foreign exchange licence

Guaranty Trust Bank

Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) Ltd. has reacted to the recent announcement by the Bank of Ghana regarding the temporary suspension of its Foreign Exchange Trading Licence, effective March 18, 2024.

In response to this development, the bank assures its esteemed customers and stakeholders that it is actively collaborating with the Bank of Ghana to swiftly address the trade-related issues leading to the suspension.



The institution is also in close coordination with relevant government agencies, proactively addressing defective documentation submitted by customers, and reinforcing Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) policies to prevent future occurrences.



GTBank emphasizes that while the suspension affects the Foreign Exchange segment, all other business operations remain unaffected. Main branches, Agency Banking outlets, and digital platforms continue to offer products and services seamlessly.



The bank assured customers that it would work diligently in their best interest to resolve the matter promptly.

